Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

