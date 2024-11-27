Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $82,523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAS opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

