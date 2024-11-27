Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 48,612 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,638,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on MBLY

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.