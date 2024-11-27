Q4 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Cut by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 115.13%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

