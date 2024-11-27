Q3 Earnings Forecast for CVE:NSE Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Stratus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of New Stratus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
New Stratus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$85.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Stratus Energy
In other New Stratus Energy news, Director Marino Ostos Rosales sold 216,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$99,806.50. Insiders have sold a total of 238,436 shares of company stock worth $110,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
New Stratus Energy Company Profile
New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Stratus Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.