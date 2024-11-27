Q3 Earnings Forecast for CVE:NSE Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Stratus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get New Stratus Energy alerts:

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of New Stratus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

New Stratus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$85.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Stratus Energy

In other New Stratus Energy news, Director Marino Ostos Rosales sold 216,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$99,806.50. Insiders have sold a total of 238,436 shares of company stock worth $110,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

New Stratus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.