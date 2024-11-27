Q2 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Cut by Zacks Research

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

