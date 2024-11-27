Q1 EPS Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Lifted by Analyst

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($8.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
