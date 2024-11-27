Q1 EPS Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Lifted by Analyst

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($8.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

