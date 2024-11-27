PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $51,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.59 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

