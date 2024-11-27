Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 5,697.2% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PULM traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 365,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

