ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.51, but opened at $70.00. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 1,927 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

