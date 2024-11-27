ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.51, but opened at $70.00. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 1,927 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.
ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Technology
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.