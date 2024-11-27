Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 353 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 803,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

CHD stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

