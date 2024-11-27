Private Trust Co. NA Has $848,000 Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 10,004.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.