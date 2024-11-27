Private Trust Co. NA Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

