Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,276 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

