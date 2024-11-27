Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 257.15%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

