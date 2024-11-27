Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Powell Industries Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ POWL opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $364.98.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,176,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
