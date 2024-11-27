PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 603420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 972.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 87.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

