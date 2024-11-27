Peoples Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Peoples Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples stock remained flat at $65.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748. Peoples has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

