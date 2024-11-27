Peoples Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Peoples Stock Performance
Shares of Peoples stock remained flat at $65.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748. Peoples has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.
Peoples Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.