Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,648 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.