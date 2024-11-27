Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Makes Regulatory Disclosure** _Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) has recently made a regulatory disclosure according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 26, 2024._The Pennsylv

)
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Penns Woods Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Penns Woods Bancorp
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Seaboard Corporation a Thanksgiving Feast for Investors?