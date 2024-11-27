Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

