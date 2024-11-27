Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 39807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 86.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

