Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $310,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

