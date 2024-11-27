Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,268,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $40,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $51,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,330 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

