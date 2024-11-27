Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $706.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.