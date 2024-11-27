Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc Sells 72,133 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $732,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,559,065 shares in the company, valued at $107,280,100.40. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 10,835 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $109,325.15.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $1,517,132.68.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $835.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

