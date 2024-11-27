Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

