Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF makes up about 0.6% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 0.65% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSFJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

