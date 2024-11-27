Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

