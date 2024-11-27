Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 709.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oriental Land Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OLCLY stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.