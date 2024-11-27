ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to Moderate Buy at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

