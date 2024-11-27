Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Christopher Ross Batalha Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
FEO opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
