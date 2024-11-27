Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Christopher Ross Batalha Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

FEO opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

