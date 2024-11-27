Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 84,243,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 29,323,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The stock has a market cap of £676,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

