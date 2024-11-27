Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 16th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.53. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.09 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

