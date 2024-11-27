Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.39 and last traded at $109.75, with a volume of 40722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

