Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

