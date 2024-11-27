NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

NIKE Trading Down 2.1 %

NKE opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

