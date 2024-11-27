NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Critical Analysis

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and NewGenIvf Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $183.01 million 1.84 $10.24 million $0.27 32.07 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.27 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 4.87% 8.72% 6.48% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and NewGenIvf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 1 4.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats NewGenIvf Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), durable medical equipment, percussion vests, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment; and sells and rents HME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management provides sleep solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

