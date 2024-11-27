New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 5,793,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. This trade represents a 19.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

