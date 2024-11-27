Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 23,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,127. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.