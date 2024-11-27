Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 898607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Nebius Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

