National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,827,000 after buying an additional 245,418 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,638,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 223,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 207,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,991. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.