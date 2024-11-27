National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 612.8% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 84,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

