Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Naspers Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 17,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,001. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.
About Naspers
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.