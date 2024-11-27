Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Naspers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 17,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,001. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

