Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

