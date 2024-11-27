MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 8% – Still a Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.80. 291,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,834,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

