MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $159.79 and last traded at $159.79. 14,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 140,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

