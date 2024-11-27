MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $99.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Shares of MET traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 791,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. MetLife has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

