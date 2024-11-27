MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $259,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,225,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.