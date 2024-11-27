MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $41.91 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $41,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 509,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

